One Moment In Netflix's Holidate That Wasn’t Planned, But Ended Up In The Movie Anyway

Romance and moviemaking share some key similarities that make them both some of the most magical experiences in life. One big overlapping factor of joy has to be found in the fact that spontaneity can sometimes create the most memorable and long-lasting moments in either enterprise. A fantastic case of this sort of inspiration came out of the very believable chemistry between Holidate stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, as their goofing off on the set of the Netflix film created a moment that actually ended up in the movie. All it took was a box of chocolates, and some really good aim.