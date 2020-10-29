Buckle Up, Amazon Prime Video's Welcome To The Blumhouse Will Return For More Horror Movies

The sixth film in the collection will be Black As Night, which follows a teenage vampire hunter protecting the disenfranchised of New Orleans from bloodsuckers during her summer vacation. She will be joined by her best friend (who she is secretly crushing on) and a “peculiar” rich girl. Black As Night is written by Charm City Kings’ Sherman Payne and directed by Maritte Lee Go. Sounds like just what the doctor ordered Buffy fans!