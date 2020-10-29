Buckle Up, Amazon Prime Video's Welcome To The Blumhouse Will Return For More Horror Movies

Leave a Comment
Halloween season may have crept up and quietly left this month, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t more room for more horror movies in the future. Early this month, Amazon Studios and Blumhouse teamed up for a thrilling film series called Welcome to the Blumhouse. Throughout October, the streaming service dropped four unique films, but that’s just half of what is planned between the two companies.
Prime Video has announced that the anthology will consist of eight films total, with four more Welcome to the Blumhouse movies coming in 2021. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said the reception of the film series thus far has ”surpassed” expectations, per a press release. We have some early details about the four additional titles joining the horror project available to Prime members; they're called The Manor, Black as Night, Madres and Bingo.
The Manor will center on Barbara Hershey’s Judith Albright, an older woman who suffers a stroke and is subsequently taken to a historic nursing home. At the facility, Judith starts to suspect some kind of supernatural entity at work preying on other residents. The Manor is written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, who recently helmed the eighth Haunting of the Bly Manor episode about the Lady of the Lake.
The sixth film in the collection will be Black As Night, which follows a teenage vampire hunter protecting the disenfranchised of New Orleans from bloodsuckers during her summer vacation. She will be joined by her best friend (who she is secretly crushing on) and a “peculiar” rich girl. Black As Night is written by Charm City Kings’ Sherman Payne and directed by Maritte Lee Go. Sounds like just what the doctor ordered Buffy fans!
Madres will be about a Mexican-American couple living in the ‘70s and expecting their first child amidst their relocation to a migrant farming community in California. The pregnant wife begins to deal with unexplained symptoms and visions that could be tied to a “legendary curse.” The Welcome to the Blumhouse movie will be directed by Ryan Zaragoza, written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione, and star Helstrom’s Ariana Guerra.
The final film in the Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology series will be Bingo, co-written and by Gigi Saul Guerrero, a Latina actress and filmmaker. It's about a group of elderly friends who don’t want to see their community become gentrified. The longtime friends will come together when their “beloved” Bingo hall becomes threatened by a “powerful force.”
What’s exciting about Welcome To The Blumhouse movie is that it gives up-and-coming and minority filmmakers to make small horror movies. You can currently check out the first four movies, consisting of the Joey King-led The Lie, the Whiplash-esque Nocturne, the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-produced Evil Eye and sci-fi horror film Black Box. Learn what other movies are coming next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 movie release schedule.