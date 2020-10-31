The Craft: Legacy Ending Explained, Including The Big Reveal

The Craft: Legacy is the latest Blumhouse film starring Cailee Spaeny, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Gideon Adlon, Michelle Monaghan, and David Duchovny. This film continues the story of the Craft witches but for a new generation. The Craft: Legacy manages to pay homage to the original The Craft while very much forging its own identity and voice. Director Zoe Lister-Jones succeeds at giving new Craft fans their own heroes while showing respect and appreciation for the cast and crew of the original film. The Craft: Legacy ending really helps merge the old and new.

Let us explore The Craft: Legacy ending and its connection to the original film and how that adds some new layers to this story and makes us want to see where the Legacy takes us next.

Warning spoilers ahead about The Craft: Legacy ending. Turn back now if you want to be unspoiled. Blessed be.