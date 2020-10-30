Jeff Bridges Posts A Cancer Battle Update That Will Warm The Hearts Of His Fans

The website is apparently something the actor has decided to use as a way to interact and reach out to fans. Jeff Bridges says that the cancer diagnosis has caused him to consider his mortality, and thus he doesn't want to waste time not sharing thoughts he feels are important. He goes on to share some general concepts in his post that he wants to put out in the world, everything from the fact that we need to "take care of our trees" to the idea that we're "all in this together." He really is The Dude.