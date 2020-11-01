Sacha Baron Cohen Gives More Thoughts On That Rudy Giuliani Scene In Borat 2

For those who haven’t checked out Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the controversial moment featuring Rudy Giuliani goes a little bit like this: the former New York City mayor sits down for an interview about Donald Trump with a young woman he assumes to be a reporter. In the film, she’s actually Borat’s 15-year-old daughter, Tutar, (in reality, she’s actually 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova). After some awkwardness, which includes everything from the pair sharing a drink and flirting to an intrusion from Borat disguised as a boom operator, the two retire to a hotel bedroom where Rudy Giuiliani can be seen laying down on the bed and putting his hands in his pants. Borat then storms in and informs the politician that his daughter is underage.