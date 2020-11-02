That Time Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2 Trump Prank Was Almost Foiled By Security

The TSA were wanding me, and it went past my chest and it beeped. I was terrified, obviously. The moment they touch my body — it's a fat suit. So I wouldn't have been allowed in. He said, 'Well, what is that, sir? Why is it beeping?’ And I go, ‘Well, it’s a pacemaker.’ … Down by my belly, it beeped again, and he goes, ‘What is that?’ And I didn't know what to say. And he said, 'Well, hold on, it's the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?' And I go, 'Yeah, yeah, of course.' And so he let me in!