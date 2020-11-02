Comments

The Craft: Legacy’s Cast Reveals Their Favorite Homage To The Original

Every October a slew of new horror movies are released, with moviegoers flocking to these projects to get their annual Halloween scare. And while Halloween Kills was delayed a year, there were still plenty of new horror movies to watch in the theater, streaming, or via on demand. The latter method was how Zoe Lister-Jones' The Craft: Legacy was released to public, just in time for Halloween. The sequel told a new story but featured plenty of callbacks and homages to the 1996 original. And the cast and director shared their favorite callbacks with me ahead of Legacy's release.

Andrew Fleming's original Craft movie is a cult classic, featuring plenty if iconic costumes, music, and lines of dialogue. Quite a number of these are nodded to throughout The Craft: Legacy, with Zoe Lister-Jones adding a mixture of obvious and subtle references. I had the privilege of speaking with both the filmmaker and the movie's cast about these moments, where they told me their favorite homage. And it turns out there were two in particular. Namely, light as a feather stiff as a board, and the new utterance of "We are the weirdos, mister."

My conversation with The Craft: Legacy's cast and director can be seen in the video below, and they were a fairly united front. During my conversation with Zoe Lister-Jones herself, she mentioned re-creating the light as a feather stiff as a board sequence for her own witchy sequel. The moment happens in a montage in the middle of the film, which shows the young witches coming into their power. It is a quick moment, but one that was painstakingly. As she told me,

Light as a feather stiff as a board was really fun. Because it's obviously such an iconic moment in the original. And we were placing each of our actresses in the perfect spot. And we were all referencing the original footage for where Lilly would put her hand over her face.

When I spoke with the cast of young witches themselves, they seemed to echo the excitement about recreating such a beloved sequence for The Craft: Legacy. Gideon Adlon specifically named that moment, with the likes of Lovie Simone, and Cailee Spaeny, and Zoey Luna agreeing. But there were a variety of other choices to pick from.

Lily in The Craft: Legacy

Both Zoey Luna and Zoe-Lister Jones also mentioned the utterance of the iconic line of dialogue "We are the weirdos, mister." This is perhaps the most quoted line from Andrew Fleming's The Craft, so the cast and crew felt the excitement when getting the chance to tackle it for Legacy. And in the end, they filmed two different versions of the line.

The trailer for The Craft: Legacy ended with the group of covens assembled in a way similar to The Craft's original scene. They're warned about the weirdos out there, with Cailee Spaeny's protagonist Lilly saying the line with ease. But this isn't how the scene actually went down in the theatrical cut. As such, Zoe Lister-Jones and the cast had to tackle such an iconic line of dialogue twice.

The Craft: Legacy is currently available via video on demand. Be sure to checkout our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

