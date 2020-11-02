Bad News For Harry Potter Fans Hoping To Stream The Films

On the day that HBO Max launched back in late May, all eight Harry Potter movies were made available, which was surprising since it was disclosed months earlier that they wouldn’t be there right off the bat. That said, the movies’ time on HBO Max was relatively short, as they were taken off that service in late August and moved to Peacock in October. That window of availability was even shorter, as if you log onto Peacock now, the cinematic adaptations of the Boy Who Lived’s epic story are nowhere to be found.