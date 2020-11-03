Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Films Sweet Video For Young Heart-Transplant Patient

Want an extra bonus of Spider-Man 3 speculation? The above video could possibly give us our first look at Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the upcoming 2021 Spider-Man movie. The actor filmed this video for #SpiderJerry for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and we know that Holland recently landed in Georgia to begin filming. So is this Holland rocking his Peter Parker look for the third Spider-Man movie? And is it telling that he is in a high school, saying that “even a superhero has to take finals”? Peter should be a senior in the next movie. I hope that he is.