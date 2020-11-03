Bette Midler Offers More Details About Hocus Pocus 2’s Development

We're trying to see who's available and who's still out there and still working and who can come back. Because, a lot of the success of what we did on that picture had to do with the team that was surrounded, had to do with the team that they assembled to make that picture, the people who did the flying and the rigging, the people who did the green screens, the people who did the ... I don't think they called it the green screen in those days. The people who did the hair and makeup, which were all exemplary, the costumers, and the special effects people.