Would Superman Returns’ Brandon Routh Appear In The Flash Movie? Here’s What The Legends Of Tomorrow Alum Said

We’ve known for years now that The Flash would be adapting Flashpoint, the 2011 storyline that saw Barry Allen drastically changing the main DC timeline when he traveled back in time to save his mother from being murdered. However, since it was announced that Michael Keaton is expected to reprise the Batman we last saw in 1992’s Batman Returns, and following the news Ben Affleck will also be back to play his version of Batman, it seems that rather than exploring one changed timeline, The Flash might see the Scarlet Speedster actually exploring other realities.