13 Tom Holland Movies To Stream Or Rent, Including The Marvel Movies

For the better part of a decade now, Tom Holland has appeared in some of most successful blockbusters like the Spider-Man movies and three large-scale Marvel crossover events, while at the same time lending his talents to smaller and more personal ventures like The Lost City of Z and Locke. As we look toward Holland's upcoming role as Nathan Drake in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the hit video game Uncharted, there's never been a better time to look back on the roles that got the extremely charismatic and loose-lipped star this far.

So, without wasting anymore time, here are 13 Tom Holland movies that you can stream, or rent, including all of his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now.