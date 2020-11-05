Jake Gyllenhaal Is Making A Thriller At Netflix With The Equalizer Director

If The Guilty does actually come out in 2021, it will be one of two films directed by Antoine Fuqua released in the calendar year. This is because his next film, the thriller Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg, was originally supposed to come out this past August, but it has now been delayed to May 28, 2021. He is also developing a massive project called Emancipation with Will Smith, and working on a documentary for HBO Sports called The Day Sports Stood Still, which will analyze the shutdown of the professional athletics world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.