After Netflix’s Down To Earth, Zac Efron Will Star In A Survival Movie

Zac Efron will star with Aussie actor Anthony Hayes in Gold, an original story that will follow them as a pair of strangers traveling through the desert when they come across a massive and invaluable gold nugget. In an effort to strike rich, one of the men leaves the other to secure the equipment necessary to dig it up. This leads to the other man alone alongside the gold, who must endure “harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate,” per Deadline.