After Netflix’s Down To Earth, Zac Efron Will Star In A Survival Movie

Earlier this year, Zac Efron fans were treated to the former Disney Channel star's take on unscripted television with his travel show, Down To Earth. In the Netflix series, the actor traveled all over the world with wellness expert Darin Olien to locations such as Puerto Rico, Sardinia and the Amazon to learn more about the world away from Hollywood. And now, Efron’s next project will have the 33-year-old perhaps taking some of his insights into a survival thriller.
Zac Efron will star with Aussie actor Anthony Hayes in Gold, an original story that will follow them as a pair of strangers traveling through the desert when they come across a massive and invaluable gold nugget. In an effort to strike rich, one of the men leaves the other to secure the equipment necessary to dig it up. This leads to the other man alone alongside the gold, who must endure “harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate,” per Deadline.
The man left to his own survival skills is assumed to be Zac Efron, with Anthony Hayes also directing and a co-writer on the film with Polly Smyth. The movie is already set to begin production in Australia this month. Director Anthony Hayes said this with the announcement:
This is an exciting, gripping and timely tale about greed, humanity, who we are, what we’ve done to the world and where we are heading if we aren’t careful. To have Zac Efron as my main man on this film is an absolute gift and to see what he is creating already is like nothing we’ve seen from him before. I can’t wait to deliver this bold, visceral and cinematic film to audiences all around the world.
It sounds like Gold will be the perfect chance for Zac Efron to show off his acting chops in a film that sounds to be a one-man show for the most part. It could be the kind of role that defined Castaway with Tom Hanks or Blake Lively in The Shallows. The actor has certainly been one to stay in shape such as with his ripped role in Baywatch, even his “dad bod” on Down To Earth got people talking. And odds point to Efron donning a shirtless scene or few.
Other than Gold, Zac Efron is a busy man, signing on to all sorts of projects that will allow audiences to see the actor take on different types of roles. Efron recently became attached to a remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter being developed by Blumhouse and he’ll return to his home on Disney to star in a remake of Three Men and a Baby. Which upcoming Zac Efron are you excited to see the actor take on the most? Vote in our poll below.