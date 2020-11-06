The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Description Of The Character Is Super Artsy Fartsy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Comic book movies are the most popular genre in filmmaking, and there are a variety of superhero flicks coming down the line. Chief among them is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will focus on a younger, less experienced caped crusader. Robert Pattinson will be making his Bruce Wayne debut in that blockbuster, just a few years after Ben Affleck's version. The Lighthouse actor recently described his approach to the iconic character, and the answer is super artsy fartsy.