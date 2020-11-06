The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Description Of The Character Is Super Artsy Fartsy

Leave a Comment
Comic book movies are the most popular genre in filmmaking, and there are a variety of superhero flicks coming down the line. Chief among them is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will focus on a younger, less experienced caped crusader. Robert Pattinson will be making his Bruce Wayne debut in that blockbuster, just a few years after Ben Affleck's version. The Lighthouse actor recently described his approach to the iconic character, and the answer is super artsy fartsy.
While Robert Pattinson first became a household name thanks to playing heartthrobs in projects like Twilight and Harry Potter, the 34 year-old actor has since developed an impressive resume. Pattinson has worked on indie projects with plenty of acclaimed directors, while also making his return to blockbusters in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. This work has no doubt affected how he's tackling The Batman, and he recently spoke to that process in some crunchy actor terms. As he put it,
To start, The Batman, I’m using things at the moment that seem fragile compared to the importance of the project. Conversations I’ve had with close friends, embryos of dreams. This is the secret and sensitive part of the actor facing the heaviness of the project. On The Batman, on Tenet, a gigantic team of technicians surrounds you and when you say, ‘Let’s go Robert…Action!’ you have to forget this mass of people and play in front of your own thoughts, your own demons.
Same, though. It looks like Robert Pattinson forms characters in a unique way. Because in addition to handling the material itself, he's also drawing inspiration from dreams and the people around him. We'll just have to wait and see how this all shakes out when The Batman finally arrives in theaters.
Robert Pattinson's comments come from his recent interview with Vanity Fair France (via Robert PattinsonAU), and highlights his unique way of immersing himself into characters. Because while filming a movie is an odd and somewhat arduous process, Pattinson's job is to find a way to connect bring something new to the table. And considering how many times Batman has already been adapted for the big screen, this is especially important.
Later in his same interview with Vanity Fair France, Robert Pattinson went on to further explain exactly how he's been able to find his own version of Bruce Wayne in The Batman. The first footage showed how awesome the actor looks as Gotham's Protector, but it's equally exciting learn what's happening underneath the clown. As Pattinson put it,
I look first at the character and what I have to do with it, how I’m going to have to invent nuances in this shell, making it more complex, more complex all the time. Batman is a role in which I have to learn how to play ambiguity better. It’s out of the question to interpret a character of a single color. It’s beautiful, people who seem to live in two states at the same time.
Clearly Robert Pattinson is doing deep for his version of Bruce Wayne/ The Batman, and it should be fascinating to see how his process is ultimately reflected in the work. Matt Reeves' vision for them movie appears pulled back and ultra realistic, as we follow a lesser experienced version of The Dark Knight. And the first footage was truly chilling.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.