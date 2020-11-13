What The Jojo Rabbit Cast Is Doing Now

Based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, Jojo Rabbit walked a fine line between comedy and tragedy in its oddly whimsical coming-of-age look at a young boy learning about the realities of his world while living in WWII Germany, accompanied by an unlikely father figure in the form of a wisecracking imaginary Hitler. It's a tricky balance for a dark satire with many dramatic elements, but for many viewers, it proved to be a success. It earned nearly $100 million at the box office worldwide and it turned writer/director/co-star Taika Waititi into an Oscar winner for his adapted screenplay.

In a cast filled with newcomers and established talents, Jojo Rabbit's general success served as a launching pad for its youngest stars, while also proving to be another critical and commercial success for its award-recognized veterans, including Scarlett Johansson, who was Oscar-nominated for her performance. Now that it's been one year since its release, what is the cast of Jojo Rabbit up to now? Let's find out now!