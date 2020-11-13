What The Jojo Rabbit Cast Is Doing Now

Leave a Comment
Based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, Jojo Rabbit walked a fine line between comedy and tragedy in its oddly whimsical coming-of-age look at a young boy learning about the realities of his world while living in WWII Germany, accompanied by an unlikely father figure in the form of a wisecracking imaginary Hitler. It's a tricky balance for a dark satire with many dramatic elements, but for many viewers, it proved to be a success. It earned nearly $100 million at the box office worldwide and it turned writer/director/co-star Taika Waititi into an Oscar winner for his adapted screenplay.
In a cast filled with newcomers and established talents, Jojo Rabbit's general success served as a launching pad for its youngest stars, while also proving to be another critical and commercial success for its award-recognized veterans, including Scarlett Johansson, who was Oscar-nominated for her performance. Now that it's been one year since its release, what is the cast of Jojo Rabbit up to now? Let's find out now!
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo)
As our titular child protagonist, Jojo, Roman Griffin Davis provides Taika Waititi's satire with the inquisitive and comical childlike perspective through which we see the changing landscape of Germany amid the final days of WWII. The lead performance wasn't merely Davis' breakthrough role; it was also his introductory part. And he made a good impression. The child actor received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Additionally, Davis won the Critics Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer.
Certainly, given his acutely comedic and emotionally vulnerable work in this Oscar-winning farce, Roman Griffin Davis seemingly has a promising future ahead of him. But, at the moment, the up-and-coming teenage actor has only one additional credit to his name: the forthcoming Christmas comedy Silent Night, which also stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, and Lily-Rose Depp.
Thomasin McKenzie (Elsa)
In the role of Elsa, a teenage Jewish girl hiding in Rosie's attic who helps Jojo learn the error of his hateful thinking brought on from a wayward childhood under the Nazi regime, Thomasin McKenzie plays a key dramatic role in this darkly farcical film. The young actress found her breakout role in 2018's acclaimed Leave No Trace, though it's this prominent performance in this Best Picture-nominated movie that propelled her rising career further. Prior to both of these films, McKenzie appeared in New Zealand's soap opera, Shortland Street. Other notable credits on her resume include The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The King, and The Cul De Sac. Additionally, McKenzie appeared in The True History of the Kelly Gang and Lost Girls earlier this year.
Next, Thomasin McKenzie stars in The Power of the Dog, Last Night in Soho, The Justice of Bunny King, and M. Night Shyamalan's Old, which is now filming.
Scarlett Johansson (Rosie)
Playing Rosie, Jojo's good-hearted mother who's secretly hiding a Jewish woman in her home, Scarlett Johansson played an emotional role in Jojo Rabbit. The actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for this performance, one of her first Oscar recognitions alongside her Best Actress nomination for Marriage Story that same year. She has also garnered praise for her past performances in Her, Match Point, Lost In Translation, Under the Skin, The Prestige, Vicky Christina Barcelona, and Ghost World.
Additionally, Scarlett Johansson is well-known for her performances in films like Don Jon, The Nanny Diaries, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, In Good Company, The Island, He's Just Not That Into You, We Bought a Zoo, Chef, Lucy, and Ghost in the Shell. Also, she plays a recurring role as Black Widow in the MCU.
Next, as noted here, Scarlett Johansson plays the title role in Marvel's Black Widow and she'll be heard in Sing 2. She'll also star in Bride, an artistic re-imagining of Bride of Frankenstein's lore, and she's expected to star in the upcoming Little Shop of Horrors remake.
Taika Waititi (Adolf)
In addition to writing and directing Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi adopted the role of an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler, who serves as a sarcastic (and poor) mentor figure and loyal companion to our propaganda-believing young protagonist. Now an Oscar-winning filmmaker thanks to this film, his profile only continues to balloon, though he was previously known for directing Thor: Ragnarok, where he also played the part of Korg.
Additionally, Taika Waititi co-helmed What We Do In The Shadows, which he also starred in, and called the shots on Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Eagle vs. Shark. His other acting credits include Green Lantern and Avengers: Endgame, where he reprised his role as Korg. Additionally, Waititi can be heard in Disney+'s The Mandalorian, which he also helped direct.
Next, Taika Waititi co-wrote, produced, and directed Next Goal Wins, which is in post-production. He also has roles in Free Guy and The Suicide Squad. And he's set to direct Thor: Love and Thunder and an upcoming Star Wars movie.
Sam Rockwell (Captain Klenzendorf)
Playing the part of Captain Klenzendorf, the army officer who runs the Hitler Youth camp, Sam Rockwell plays a prominent adult role in this child-based coming-of-age comedy. An Oscar-winning actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and nominated for his portrayal of George W. Bush in Vice, Rockwell is also known for Moon, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Matchstick Men, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Choke, Frost/Nixon, Iron Man 2, Seven Psychopaths, Charlie's Angels, Galaxy Quest, The Green Mile, The Way Way Back, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Recently, Sam Rockwell played Bob Fosse in FX's Fosse/Verdon, which he also produced. He was also seen in Richard Jewell and heard in Trolls World Tour and Disney+'s The One and Only Ivan. Next, he's in talks to play Merle Haggard in a biopic. Additionally, he'll be seen in The Heart and heard in The Adventures of Drunky.
Archie Yates (Yorki)
In the role of young Yorki, Jojo's best friend, Archie Yates provided a scene-stealing performance in Jojo Rabbit. Similar to his co-star, Roman Griffin Davis, Yates made his screen debut in his comical supporting role, and even in a cast of proven talents, he was easily among the standouts. Additionally, alongside Davis, the child actor received a Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination for Best Young Actor.
Shortly after Jojo Rabbit's release, it was announced that Archie Yates would frontline an upcoming Home Alone reboot, which would debut on Disney+. Joined by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, Yates plays Max, a different character to Macaulay Culkin's Kevin, as this movie tells a separate story in that universe. Written by SNL's Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, and directed by Dan Mazer, this reboot is currently in post-production. Additionally, Yates was heard in this year's animated short film, Paper Birds.
Stephen Merchant (Deertz)
In the role of Deertz, a Gestapo agent, Stephen Merchant provided a surprisingly menacing role in Jojo Rabbit's midsection. Considering his history as a comedic performer, it was intriguing to see him use his lanky figure to menacing results. Most prominently, Merchant is best known as the co-creator, co-writer, and co-director of BBC's The Office, which inspired the popular American version of the same name.
Additionally, Stephen Merchant was the star, writer, director, and creator of HBO's Hello Ladies, and he also co-created Extras and Life's Too Short. He co-wrote and co-directed Cemetery Junction and, most recently, wrote and directed Fighting with My Family. And he co-developed Lip Sync Battle.
Meanwhile, as an actor, Stephen Merchant starred in Hot Fuzz, Logan, Hall Pass, and The Girl in the Spider's Web. Next, Merchant will write, direct, and star in BBC's The Offenders. He's also filming a role in Lockdown.
Rebel Wilson (Fräulein Rahm)
As Fräulein Rahm, an instructor of the League of German Girls in the Hitlerjugend camp, Rebel Wilson is one of the most famous faces in Jojo Rabbit, though she only has a limited role. Best known for her work in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, Wilson also starred in How to Be Single, Isn't It Romantic?, The Hustle, Pain & Gain, Bachelorette, Bridesmaids, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Grimsby, and, most recently, Cats.
In addition to these big screen titles, Rebel Wilson created and played the lead in ABC's short-lived Super Fun Night. The actress was also a series regular on The Wedge back in 2006-2007. She now hosts two new reality competition series, Pooch Perfect and LOL: Last One Laughing, as of this year. Additionally, she starred in Les Norton last year. Next, Wilson is expected to star in The Almond and the Seahorse.
Alfie Allen (Finkel)
Playing the part of Finkel, Captain Klenzendorf's second-in-command, Alfie Allen appears frequently throughout Jojo Rabbit. The younger brother of musician Lily Allen, and the inspiration for her 2006 single, "Alfie," the actor has been forging a career for himself throughout the past two decades, but he finally found fame through his long-standing role as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, for which he was Emmy-nominated in 2019. Additionally, Allen is known for his antagonistic role in the original John Wick. His other notable credits also include Atonement, The Predator, Elizabeth, The Other Boleyn Girl, Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London, and Hulu's Harlots.
Most recently, Alfie Allen was seen in How To Build A Girl and the mini-series, White House Farm, which was also known as White House Farm Murders and The Murders at White House Farm, earlier this year. Next, he stars in Night Teeth and La Cha Cha.
Luke Brandon Field (Christoph)
In the role of Christoph, a bully who gives Jojo the nickname that's seen in the title, Luke Brandon Field plays a small-but-distinctive role in Jojo Rabbit. This movie is quite easily the actor's most high-profile, though his other credits include the TV series, You Look Stunning Too, as well as indie films like One Last Night, Bob Thunder: Internet Assassin, American Poltergeist, Blackwood, Magic Boys, Where the Road Meets the Sun, and this year's All for Nikki. He also provided a voice in The Legend of Joan of Arc.
Next, Luke Brandon Field stars in the short film, In the Dark. He's currently filming a role in Whisper and he'll also soon appear in The Other Prince of Wales.
Did you love Jojo Rabbit? Who was your favorite actor from Taika Waititi's award-winning period piece farce? Please be sure to let us know in the comments below.