The Matrix 4’s Jessica Henwick Shares Disappointment After Not Getting Star Wars Role As Rey

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Being an actor isn't an easy job. The career comes with a ton of rejections, as various performers vie for the same roles. And when it comes to projects within the MCU or Star Wars franchises, the competition is especially stiff. Plenty of young talent auditioned for the role of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which famously went to Daisy Ridley. But The Matrix 4 and Game of Thrones actress Jessica Henwick also went after the coveted role, and recently spoke to the disappointment of losing out on the gig.