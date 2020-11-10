Porn Stars Could Be Charged After Shooting Sex Scene Inside National Park

Leave a Comment
The strategy to get into some risqué behavior in the middle of a national park is something that isn’t all that new or shocking. The seclusion of nature and the intimate fashion of producing a porn movie are almost a perfect match. That is, up until the moment that someone catches all involved, which is what happened with a recent foursome that filmed some NSFW content while floating down the Grijalva River in Mexico. Thanks to this group being caught red handed, it looks like these porn stars could be facing criminal charges along very moral lines.
Performers Alex Marín, Mía Marín, Giselle Montes and Yamileth Ramírez were found out by the municipal government of Chiapa de Corzo, Mexico, according to The Sun. The four were rafting on the river in question, which led to a portion of their production taking place in Sumidero Canyon, a spot home to endangered species and natural beauty. Once this was brought to the attention of both town officials, as well as the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas, charges were soon leveled deeming the shoot had harmed the public image of this tourist attraction.
It’s not certain how the officials in question discovered that there was a porn shoot going on in the Sumidero Canyon. However, it appears it wasn’t a hard discovery to come upon. As it turns out, Alex Marín tweeted and deleted a look at he and his co-conspirators getting ready to do the deed in the great outdoors. So it’s a pretty good bet that this action was what tipped off authorities to this naughty nature cruise.
2020 has been a wild year all around, and the world of porn hasn’t been any different. With an obvious increase in search activity and consumption, adult films are as sought after as the Hollywood films that have been absent from theaters. Since the show must go on, so must the production of the sort of sexy content you saw practically given away to some folks during more intense periods of quarantine earlier this year. At the very least, these four performers have taken a page from the major movie production market with a small, secluded shoot with as little crew and participants on set as possible; and in a socially distant site no less. It may not be hundreds of pages of safety regulations, but it’s something.
It’s unknown where these charges will lead, as there’s also a contingent of folks in Mexico that feel the attention brought to the Sumidero Canyon, as well as the Grijalva River, might cause a rise in tourist activity in the area. We’ll see how this scenario shakes out, but in the meantime, you can check back with us here at CinemaBlend for the latest updates on the entertainment news that you care about. Should you be interested in seeing what’s still on deck to debut in theaters through the rest of the year, you can check out our 2020 release schedule; because as any good porn performer will tell you, they can’t charge you for looking.