Porn Stars Could Be Charged After Shooting Sex Scene Inside National Park

2020 has been a wild year all around, and the world of porn hasn’t been any different. With an obvious increase in search activity and consumption, adult films are as sought after as the Hollywood films that have been absent from theaters. Since the show must go on, so must the production of the sort of sexy content you saw practically given away to some folks during more intense periods of quarantine earlier this year. At the very least, these four performers have taken a page from the major movie production market with a small, secluded shoot with as little crew and participants on set as possible; and in a socially distant site no less. It may not be hundreds of pages of safety regulations, but it’s something.