Fantastic Beasts 3 May Have Already Found Johnny Depp's Replacement, And It's An Excellent Choice

This news comes to us from Deadline, and should the Danish actor sign on the dotted line it will further expand his geek creditability – of which he has a great deal. Mads Mikkelson first gained attention from global audiences playing the villainous Le Chiffre in the James Bond reboot Casino Royale, and in the 15 years since has been a part of major franchises like Star Wars (with a key role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (where he was the main antagonist in Doctor Strange), and the horrific world of Hannibal Lecter (having played the titular role in the cult NBC series). It feels like it was only a matter of time before he got some kind of shot in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and now it looks like the role of Gellert Grindelwald is his for the taking.