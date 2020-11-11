Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Jason Momoa Reveals He Was Struggling Financially Between Game Of Thrones And Aquaman

Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Although Jason Momoa has been acting in the film and TV industries for more than 20 years now, it’s only within the last decade that he’s become a household name. Game of Thrones played a notable role with that, but Momoa being cast as Aquaman unquestionably launched him to worldwide stardom. However, in between his time in Westeros and the DC Extended Universe, it turns out Momoa wasn’t in the best financial situation.

Jason Momoa’s turn as Khal Drogo may have introduced him to a lot of folks, but as Game of Thrones fans will remember, the character was killed off in Season 1, before the HBO series has become a hit. So Momoa wasn’t able to properly ride that Game of Thrones craze wave, and he spent the next several years struggling to pay bills while he was living at his Topanga Canyon house with his now-wife, fellow actress Lisa Bonet, and their two children. As Momoa explained in his interview with InStyle:

I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.

This goes to show that even if you score a high-profile role on a TV show getting a lot of buzz, that doesn’t necessarily translate to financial success. Around that time, Momoa was also scoring attention for playing Conan the Barbarian. However, that reboot, which also starred Rachel Nichols, Stephen Lang and Rose McGowan, failed to impress critically and commercially, and plans to produce a sequel fell through.

As mentioned earlier, Jason Momoa was far from a newcomer to the entertainment space when he joined Game of Thrones. One of his first gigs was starring as Jason Ioane in the the final seasons Baywatch, which at that point had been rebranded as Baywatch: Hawaii. Then he starred in Stargate: Atlantis as Ronon Dex in four of that show’s five seasons. Nevertheless, even as Momoa’s profile slowly grew, money was still a problem.

Luckily for Jason Momoa, his fortunes shifted when he was selected to play Aquaman in the DCEU, with his casting becoming official in June 2014. Following a cameo in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Momoa fully debuted as Arthur Curry in 2017’s Justice League. A year later, he took center stage in the Aquaman movie, which soared past $1 billion at the worldwide box office and is still DC’s highest-grossing film. Now Momoa is a bonafide Hollywood star, and he’s not just collecting new fans for playing Aquaman.

To be sure, Jason Momoa’s tenure as DC’s King of the Seven Seas isn’t anytime soon, as he’ll appear as Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max next year, and then step back into the spotlight for Aquaman 2 at the end of 2022. But Momoa has also starred in the Netflix series Frontier and Apple TV+ series See, and he’ll be seen as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villenueve’s Dune. So with all that, it’s abundantly clear that Momoa is doing quite well for himself nowadays.

Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for the latest and greats news on Jason Momoa’s professional endeavors. Stay up to date with the movies that are supposed to play in theaters next year with our 2021 release schedule.

Up Next

Jason Momoa: 6 Things To Know About The Aquaman Star
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Kevin Costner Reveals How Man Of Steel Pushed Him And Diane Lane To Work Together Again news 4d Kevin Costner Reveals How Man Of Steel Pushed Him And Diane Lane To Work Together Again Sarah El-Mahmoud
Shazam! Actor Mark Strong Gives Update On Fury Of The Gods news 4d Shazam! Actor Mark Strong Gives Update On Fury Of The Gods Adam Holmes
Cyborg: How Victor Stone Will Change In Zack Snyder’s Justice League movies 4d Cyborg: How Victor Stone Will Change In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Sean O'Connell, Hannah Saulic

Trending Movies

Hard Kill Aug 25, 2020 Hard Kill Rating TBD
Come Play Oct 30, 2020 Come Play 6
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
American Dad Co-Creator Has Another Awesome-Sounding TV Show In The Works TBD American Dad Co-Creator Has Another Awesome-Sounding TV Show In The Works Rating TBD
Chicago P.D.: 6 Things To Remember Before Season 8 TBD Chicago P.D.: 6 Things To Remember Before Season 8 Rating TBD
Why Disneyland Is Going To Have A Harder Time Reopening Than Walt Disney World TBD Why Disneyland Is Going To Have A Harder Time Reopening Than Walt Disney World Rating TBD
Stephen King's The Outsider Not Getting Season 2 At HBO, But There's Still Hope TBD Stephen King's The Outsider Not Getting Season 2 At HBO, But There's Still Hope Rating TBD
Bachelorette Spoilers: Tayshia Adams' Men And How Her Season Might Play Out TBD Bachelorette Spoilers: Tayshia Adams' Men And How Her Season Might Play Out Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information