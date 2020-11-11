Jason Momoa Reveals He Was Struggling Financially Between Game Of Thrones And Aquaman

To be sure, Jason Momoa’s tenure as DC’s King of the Seven Seas isn’t anytime soon, as he’ll appear as Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max next year, and then step back into the spotlight for Aquaman 2 at the end of 2022. But Momoa has also starred in the Netflix series Frontier and Apple TV+ series See, and he’ll be seen as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villenueve’s Dune. So with all that, it’s abundantly clear that Momoa is doing quite well for himself nowadays.