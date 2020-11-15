Battle Of Daredevil's Kingpins: Michael Clarke Duncan Vs. Vincent D'Onofrio

Size

Wilson Fisk is a big dude. In fact, in the comics, he’s 6 ft. 7 and 450 lbs. So, with that said, which actor pulls off the Kingpin’s overall size the best?

Michael Clarke Duncan's Size

Here’s the thing—and I’m just going to be blunt about it—Kingpin looks fat. But most of his 450 lbs is muscle. And if you remember Michael Clarke Duncan (RIP), you’ll recall that he was mostly all muscle mass and could even pull off being a body builder if he wanted to, so he definitely didn’t look fat.

But if we’re going on pure size alone, then Michael Clarke Duncan is actually not too far off from the character. At 6 ft. 5 and tipping the scales at 315 lbs, Michael Clarke Duncan would make most actors look puny. Even Ben Affleck, who at a relatively tall 6’4, currently only weighs 176 lbs. So yeah, he's much smaller in comparison.

Vincent D’Onofrio's Size

Vincent D’Onofrio certainly looks more like Kingpin than Michael Clarke Duncan, but I’ll get to that later. What I’m focused on now is the overall size, and Mr. D’Onofrio is no small fry himself.