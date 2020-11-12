The Schwarzenegger Clan Surprised Mom Maria Shriver With A Cake Featuring Lenny Kravitz's Abs

But we surprised her with a birthday cake of a big photo of Lenny's abs on her birthday cake. Which was really funny. I wish I had my phone on me. I would show you a photo. It was an amazing photo of him. I forgot what magazine, but she loved it. So we did it as a joke and just put it on her as the face of the cake for her birthday. And she was so embarrassed by it, but it was really funny.