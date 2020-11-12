Why Emma Roberts Chose Netflix's Holidate Instead Of A More 'Serious' Movie

Choosing to jump into the fun and games that Holidate provided was probably one of the best ideas for Emma Roberts to follow through on. As she’s previously discussed the level of enjoyment she got out of filming several different holidays, rather than just focusing on one like most rom-coms tend to do, her enthusiasm for the Netflix original is readily apparent. It’s that up-for-anything attitude that even helped her and co-star Luke Bracey nail some of the most important, and most enjoyable, moments that the movie had to offer.