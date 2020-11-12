Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Why Emma Roberts Chose Netflix's Holidate Instead Of A More 'Serious' Movie

Holidate Emma Roberts smiling sweetly

When you’re an acting talent like Emma Roberts, a wide range of roles can be presented to you at any moment. The past couple of years have been a pretty effective indicator of that, as projects like Paradise Falls, The Hunt and another season of American Horror Story have given Roberts a chance to exercise her serious acting muscles. But when it came to being offered the chance to star in Netflix’s raunchy romantic comedy Holidate, Emma Roberts chose that opportunity because it gave her the chance to embrace the type of movie she loves.

Taking the lead role of Sloane, a woman who’s in need of a special friend during the hectic holidays that see her family question every one of her life choices, Emma Roberts has the opportunity to blow up the typical rom-com lead. That was just one of the many things that drew her to the opportunity to endow Holidate with the adorable success it’s come to represent. As she spoke with Cosmopolitan, Roberts laid out the full picture of what else charmed her into the film’s cast:

The script came along and I remember thinking, This is what I want to do. I want to make a movie like this. It’s nostalgic; it’s romantic; it’s fun. I love serious work, but sometimes, you just want to laugh and watch a movie 10 times in a row, and that’s OK.

Choosing to jump into the fun and games that Holidate provided was probably one of the best ideas for Emma Roberts to follow through on. As she’s previously discussed the level of enjoyment she got out of filming several different holidays, rather than just focusing on one like most rom-coms tend to do, her enthusiasm for the Netflix original is readily apparent. It’s that up-for-anything attitude that even helped her and co-star Luke Bracey nail some of the most important, and most enjoyable, moments that the movie had to offer.

It’s all part of the balancing game that an actor has to engage in so that their career doesn’t cease to be such an enjoyable experience. And now, with one Holidate under her belt, Emma Roberts might be more inclined to do a sequel, should Netflix decide that they want to turn this latest hit into another fruitful franchise. After all, when you’re having that much fun at work, can it really be considered work?

Holidate is currently available for streaming on Netflix, with almost every holiday you can think of on display in the movie. And if you’re really looking to get into the holiday spirit, take a look at the full rundown of what other Christmas movies are available in the Netflix streaming library throughout 2020.

Up Next

Why Do Critics Hate Netflix’s Holidate With Emma Roberts?
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Mank: Gary Oldman Had Blunt Thoughts About Countless Takes Requested By David Fincher news 3h Mank: Gary Oldman Had Blunt Thoughts About Countless Takes Requested By David Fincher Eric Eisenberg
Dwayne Johnson Looks Ultra Stylish In Red Notice Set Photo news 3h Dwayne Johnson Looks Ultra Stylish In Red Notice Set Photo Adam Holmes
Why Netflix Cancels So Many Shows After Only One Season television 9h Why Netflix Cancels So Many Shows After Only One Season Mae Abdulbaki

Trending Movies

Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Oct 23, 2020 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 8
The Exorcist Dec 26, 1973 The Exorcist Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age Rating TBD
Words on Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words on Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
The Smart Reason WandaVision Shot In Front Of A Live Audience, According To Paul Bettany TBD The Smart Reason WandaVision Shot In Front Of A Live Audience, According To Paul Bettany Rating TBD
Why Filming Sex Scenes Is Easier Than Kissing Scenes, According To Saoirse Ronan TBD Why Filming Sex Scenes Is Easier Than Kissing Scenes, According To Saoirse Ronan Rating TBD
Another Arrowverse Spinoff Is In The Works At The CW TBD Another Arrowverse Spinoff Is In The Works At The CW Rating TBD
Disney+ One Year Later: Is This A Success Or A Failure? TBD Disney+ One Year Later: Is This A Success Or A Failure? Rating TBD
What The Jojo Rabbit Cast Is Doing Now TBD What The Jojo Rabbit Cast Is Doing Now Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information