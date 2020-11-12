Amber Heard Responds To Those Aquaman 2 Dismissal Rumors

So for those of you who have enjoyed Amber Heard’s work as Mera, you can look forward to her playing the Xebellian princess for a third time in Aquaman 2, assuming nothing changes between now and when the sequel begins filming. While 2018’s Aquaman saw Heard’s Mera featuring prominently alongside Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry, we were introduced to this version of the character in 2017’s Justice League. An alternate envisioning of how Mera and Arthur met will unfold when Zack Snyder’s Justice League drops on HBO Max as a four-part miniseries next year.