Thor: Love And Thunder Has Hired Some A+ Venom Talent

Beyond that, the only concrete details that have been announced about Thor: Love and Thunder’s plot is that Valkyrie will be looking for her queen, and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will return as The Mighty Thor, the same mantle her comic book counterpart held for several years. The reasons behind this transformation haven’t been disclosed, but Portman has said her powers won’t be exactly the same as the Thor we’ve followed for nearly a decade now. Christian Bale has also been cast as the lead villain, who has yet to be identified.