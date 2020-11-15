Why The Home Alone Director Isn’t Happy About Ryan Reynolds' Upcoming Stoner Parody

These days it’s just about impossible to make it into the new year without returning to 1990’s Home Alone with a young Macaulay Culkin, unless you’re somehow Robert De Niro (and in that case, Hi Bob, I love your work, can I call you Bob?) Chris Columbus’ family film is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, but, with this gift, also comes with the curse of imitation. And lo and behold, Home Alone is not only set for a Disney+ remake but will reportedly also get a spiritual sequel from Ryan Reynolds called Stoned Alone.