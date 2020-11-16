The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying

If you want to send a chill down the spine of any Star Wars fan, just drop the words "Holiday Special" into any conversation about the franchise and watch them squirm. Whatever you might think of the prequels or the more recent sequel trilogy, there's a pretty strong consensus among fans that the worst thing in the history of Star Wars is the 1978 television special. It turned the space opera of the original film into a variety show complete with singing, dancing, comedy sketches, and, for some reason, 20 minutes of untranslated Wookiee noises. But now, thanks to LEGO, there's a new Star Wars Holiday Special coming to Disney+ and it seems there's a good chance the new one will help you forget the original, except when it's trying to get you to remember it.