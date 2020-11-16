Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Jingle Jangle Is Trending On Netflix, And People Can’t Get Enough

Forest Whitaker and Madalen Mills in Netflix's Jingle Jangle

It hasn’t even been a full decade since Netflix started creating its own content for streaming, but there’s no question that the company has become a powerhouse player in the entertainment landscape during that time. Among the ways the streaming service has shined in recent years delivering a steady stream of Christmas movies each holiday season, the latest being Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which is getting quite a bit of attention.

We’re still a few weeks away from the Christmastime season officially kicking off, but in 2020 of all years, one wouldn’t be faulted for wanting to get in the holiday season earlier. Clearly a lot of people have been doing this by watching Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix judging by it ranking at #3 on Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S. list (as of this writing). And while some of the streaming service’s original movies earn waves of attention for negative reasons, in Jingle Jangle’s case, its viewers are primarily exuding positive and joy about the feature on social media. For example:

To quote Andy Samberg’s Nicolas Cage impression from Saturday Night Live, that’s high praise! For those of you who haven’t heard much about Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, if anything at all, the movie is set in the fantastical town of Cobbleton, and follows an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever. Its cast includes Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, High Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose and Ricky Martin. El Camino Christmas’ David E. Talbert directed and wrote the screenplay.

Related

Forest Whitaker's Best Performances, Ranked

Released on Netflix last Friday, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey has received near-critical acclaim from professional critics thus far (ranking at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes), and clearly it’s a hit with many members of the public too. Here’s another tweet speaking positively about the newest Netflix Christmas movie:

Naturally Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is intended to be enjoyed by younger viewers, and it’s quite possible that this movie could end up becoming a Christmas mainstay for kids growing up now. But the point of family movies is they can be enjoyed by a wide age-range, and it sounds like Jingle Jangle does an admirable job of hooking in the older viewers too. Case in point:

And as often happens nowadays when people enjoy a movie and TV show, they let someone involved with the project know on social media. Anika Noni Rose, who plays Jessica, addressed the positive words she’s heard about Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey with the following tweet:

Overall, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a critical success, and who knows, maybe the below fan’s wish of seeing a sequel could happen. After all, we’re getting another Christmas Chronicles movie, so who’s to say the Jingle Jangle story couldn’t continue in some way?

Feel free to judge Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey for yourself on Netflix now. For those of you in the mood for other new Christmas movies, the streaming service is releasing The Princess Switch: Switched Again this Thursday, November 19, and both Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square and The Christmas Chronicles 2 will follow next week.

Up Next

The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - November 2020
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Gal Gadot Reveals The Tough Challenges Of Filming Netflix’s Red Notice During A Pandemic news 2d Gal Gadot Reveals The Tough Challenges Of Filming Netflix’s Red Notice During A Pandemic Katherine Webb
Space Force’s Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers And More Cast Members React To The Show’s Season 2 Renewal television 2d Space Force’s Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers And More Cast Members React To The Show’s Season 2 Renewal Erik Swann
The Crown: 7 Things To Remember About The Netflix Show Before Season 4 television 2d The Crown: 7 Things To Remember About The Netflix Show Before Season 4 Philip Sledge

Trending Movies

The Midnight Sky Dec 23, 2020 The Midnight Sky Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age Rating TBD
Connected TBD Connected Rating TBD
Kajillionaire Sep 18, 2020 Kajillionaire 8
Death On The Nile TBD Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Original Scream Writer Reacts To Scream 5’s New Directors TBD Original Scream Writer Reacts To Scream 5’s New Directors Rating TBD
The Now-Hilarious Concern The Studio Had When Vince Vaughn Signed On For Old School TBD The Now-Hilarious Concern The Studio Had When Vince Vaughn Signed On For Old School Rating TBD
First Look At Walt Disney World's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Rooms TBD First Look At Walt Disney World's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Rooms Rating TBD
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Daphne Maxwell Reid Talks Working With Will Smith, Turning Down Audition And More TBD The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Daphne Maxwell Reid Talks Working With Will Smith, Turning Down Audition And More Rating TBD
Chris Hemsworth Had An Honest Response To His Trainer Possibly Joining The Bachelor TBD Chris Hemsworth Had An Honest Response To His Trainer Possibly Joining The Bachelor Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information