Jingle Jangle Is Trending On Netflix, And People Can’t Get Enough

It hasn’t even been a full decade since Netflix started creating its own content for streaming, but there’s no question that the company has become a powerhouse player in the entertainment landscape during that time. Among the ways the streaming service has shined in recent years delivering a steady stream of Christmas movies each holiday season, the latest being Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which is getting quite a bit of attention.
We’re still a few weeks away from the Christmastime season officially kicking off, but in 2020 of all years, one wouldn’t be faulted for wanting to get in the holiday season earlier. Clearly a lot of people have been doing this by watching Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix judging by it ranking at #3 on Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S. list (as of this writing). And while some of the streaming service’s original movies earn waves of attention for negative reasons, in Jingle Jangle’s case, its viewers are primarily exuding positive and joy about the feature on social media. For example:
To quote Andy Samberg’s Nicolas Cage impression from Saturday Night Live, that’s high praise! For those of you who haven’t heard much about Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, if anything at all, the movie is set in the fantastical town of Cobbleton, and follows an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever. Its cast includes Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, High Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose and Ricky Martin. El Camino Christmas’ David E. Talbert directed and wrote the screenplay.
Released on Netflix last Friday, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey has received near-critical acclaim from professional critics thus far (ranking at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes), and clearly it’s a hit with many members of the public too. Here’s another tweet speaking positively about the newest Netflix Christmas movie:
Naturally Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is intended to be enjoyed by younger viewers, and it’s quite possible that this movie could end up becoming a Christmas mainstay for kids growing up now. But the point of family movies is they can be enjoyed by a wide age-range, and it sounds like Jingle Jangle does an admirable job of hooking in the older viewers too. Case in point:
And as often happens nowadays when people enjoy a movie and TV show, they let someone involved with the project know on social media. Anika Noni Rose, who plays Jessica, addressed the positive words she’s heard about Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey with the following tweet:
Overall, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a critical success, and who knows, maybe the below fan’s wish of seeing a sequel could happen. After all, we’re getting another Christmas Chronicles movie, so who’s to say the Jingle Jangle story couldn’t continue in some way?
Feel free to judge Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey for yourself on Netflix now. For those of you in the mood for other new Christmas movies, the streaming service is releasing The Princess Switch: Switched Again this Thursday, November 19, and both Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square and The Christmas Chronicles 2 will follow next week.