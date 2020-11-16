Jingle Jangle Is Trending On Netflix, And People Can’t Get Enough

We’re still a few weeks away from the Christmastime season officially kicking off, but in 2020 of all years, one wouldn’t be faulted for wanting to get in the holiday season earlier. Clearly a lot of people have been doing this by watching Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix judging by it ranking at #3 on Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S. list (as of this writing). And while some of the streaming service’s original movies earn waves of attention for negative reasons, in Jingle Jangle’s case, its viewers are primarily exuding positive and joy about the feature on social media. For example: