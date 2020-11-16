No Big Deal, Just Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Pausing Their Feud To Hang Out While Filming

At this point, if the hilarious ongoing “feud” between the former Wolverine and the kinda-sorta still Deadpool doesn’t yield a movie or TV series of some sort, it’s going to be one of the greatest shames in the universe. Two of the nicest, and dare we say funniest, actors on the market are doing good for charity by continuing this contest of wills-- with Hugh Jackman repping the Laughing Man Foundation and Ryan Reynolds supporting the Sick Kids Foundation. But even when it comes to supporting other passions, like their own retail brands or films that they’re participating in, Reynolds and Jackman use their good and evil charm to shine the light on stuff that matters.