Bly Manor's Rahul Kohli's Response To MCU Fantastic Four Fan-Casting Is A+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever growing place, and the studio is showing no signs of slowing down. In addition to the heroes that will return to the big screen, fans are eager to see newcomers join the massive franchise. This is especially true for heroes like the X-Men and Fantastic Four, as Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opens up the possibility of those teams finally joining the MCU. One popular fan casting claims that The Haunting of Bly Manor actor Rahul Kohli would be a killer Reed Richards/ Mr. Fantastic, and his reaction to the viral fan theory is A+.

Rahul Kohli has already had a successful career in film, with notable roles in iZombie and The Harley Quinn animated series. But Kohli is now perhaps best known for playing Owen Sharma in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, which was massively popular when the season was released in its entirety. Some fans think he's be a great choice to play the Fantastic Four's leader Reed Richards, and his response to that fan casting was hilarious. Check it out below.

Once again Rahul Kohli has a delightful social media presence. Because while he seems interested in playing Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also jokingly tagged DC comics in his post, rather than Marvel. I guess he truly doesn't believe in the feud between the two comic book titans. That, or he just wanted to make a quick joke at the expense of comic fans.

Rahul Kohli's post come from the actor's personal Twitter page, and the responses show how much his joke tickled the actor's various fans. Some of the responses challenged the actor to name a member of the Fantastic Four, to which he responded: "Ringo." This guy's got jokes, on top of talents as an actor. He previously joked about Star Wars casting calls, so this is par for the course.

The Fantastic Four have been adapted for the big screen a few times before, to varying success. An unreleased movie was produced back in 1994, but never actually made it to theaters. The most famous film version came in 2005, starring a pre-Captain America Chris Evans as the Human Torch. That project became a bonafide franchise after a sequel hit theaters in 2007, with a disappointing box office performance which cancelled plans for a threequel and Silver Surfer spinoff.

Of course, the most infamous version of a Fantastic Four movie came in 2015's with Josh Trank's ill-fated movie. Despite having a stellar cast, there was a ton of drama on the set of the blockbuster, and it opened in theater as a box office and critical failure. This only made comic fans want to see the team of heroes in the MCU even more, but there's currently no indication as to when this might happen.

Once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties (including Fantastic Four), there have been a variety of fan theories and casting regarding who could possibly play the members of the titular superhero team. While John Krasinski has been the most popular choice for Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Rahul Kohli's acclaimed performance in The Haunting of Bly Manor has put him in the running for that role. We'll just have to to see if the Fantastic Four actually make it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fantastic Four Fan Art: Emily Blunt Looks Pitch Perfect As The MCU's Invisible Woman
