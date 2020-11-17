Bly Manor's Rahul Kohli's Response To MCU Fantastic Four Fan-Casting Is A+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever growing place, and the studio is showing no signs of slowing down. In addition to the heroes that will return to the big screen, fans are eager to see newcomers join the massive franchise. This is especially true for heroes like the X-Men and Fantastic Four, as Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opens up the possibility of those teams finally joining the MCU. One popular fan casting claims that The Haunting of Bly Manor actor Rahul Kohli would be a killer Reed Richards/ Mr. Fantastic, and his reaction to the viral fan theory is A+.