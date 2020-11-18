If It Wasn’t For Goldeneye, I’d Have Never Been A James Bond Fan

The VHS tapes I once enjoyed solely for the fact that they had Pink Panther shorts on them became gateways to Sean Connery’s brawling charm, Roger Moore’s quick witted retorts and Timothy Dalton’s vastly underrated run as a deadly serious 007. And, of course, it introduced me to the Bond classic that still sits pretty high up when it comes to the rankings, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. It cannot be stressed enough that while formal film education is always encouraged, sometimes the best lessons can be learned just by browsing your parent’s collections and sampling everything you can get your hands on as a kid. Were it not for my father introducing me to the world of James Bond, no matter how small that initial exposure was, it wouldn’t have led me down the path that landed me as a Bond fan for life.