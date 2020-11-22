After Borat 2, Is It Time For Napoleon Dynamite 2?

Last month, Borat Sagdiyev's surprise return (and return-to-form) in Amazon Prime's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm proved to be an unexpected success. Sacha Baron Cohen's stealthy streaming sequel to his 2006 megahit reunited fans with the popular comedy character, introducing him to a different time and a new cultural landscape but not losing the core elements that made the original movie such an underdog smash.

Now that Borat 2 went against the odds and came out triumphant, should other cult classic comedies consider making continuations to their well-beloved movies? It's a dangerous decision, one that's likely to result in more Zoolander 2-type failures than anything successful. But, if you'll bear with me, how about Napoleon Dynamite 2? Is it time to revisit the hapless protagonist from Jared Hess's 2004 cultural phenomenon? Or is he better left in his time?

Let's weigh the pros and cons of a potential Napoleon Dynamite 2.