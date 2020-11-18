Comments

Alexandra Daddario Is Advocating For No-Pants Living As The Pandemic Wears On

Baywatch shot of Alexandra Daddario from the trailer

Alexandra Daddario has seemingly kept busy during the pandemic. She at least had enough time to film a movie about a pandemic (one Michael Bay produced!), but outside of work she apparently hasn’t spent a lot of time in conventional clothes, dropping both shoes and pants over the last few months. Now, she’s advocating for a pants-free lifestyle during the pandemic.

I mean it. Alexandra Daddario’s regular pandemic attire seems to be of the variety that might get her kicked out of a “No shirt, no shoes, no service” establishment, but frankly, she seems fine with it. As she listed on Instagram following a long night shoot on her latest project:

Night shoot day off all dressed up; put on hat, color coordinated mask to outfit. Still haven’t worn shoes in weeks unless required for work. I don’t know why I own pants anymore. Or jewelry. I actually saw a pair of jeans in my luggage and wasn’t sure what they were. Decided to put them on, and honestly, why did we ever wear those things in the first place?

Truly, much of the time when I’ve seen images of Alexandra Daddario over the course of 2020, she’s been chillaxin’ in swimwear or other comfy clothes. Must be nice to live somewhere where it’s not freezing for half the year. The point is: She’s not just preaching a pants-free lifestyle; she’s actually pursuing one.

Alexandra Daddario has a few projects in the pipeline right now, including Die in a Gunfight and Happy Life. Gunfight also stars Vikings’ Travis Fimmel and Diego Boneta and is expected out in February of next year. The other, Happy Life, is just getting off the ground and will feature Daddario alongside Evangeline Lilly and Ike Barinholtz. Jury is out on if pants were required for those, but given her Instagram comment, it seems like sometimes she still has to throw them on for work.

Regardless, her most notable project right now is Songbird, the aforementioned Michael Bay-produced movie that also stars K.J. Appa, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Sofia Carson and Demi Moore. There’s already a trailer for that one given it has a December release date. However, Daddario isn’t in the trailer a ton, so the jury’s out on whether or not she’s wearing pants.

The point is, it’s a wild year globally. For those of us who are at home most of the time, shoes have become a whole lot more optional, so I guess why not pants? I gotta ask though...

Should We Be Pants-Free In 2020?
RESULTS
