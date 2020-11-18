Alexandra Daddario Is Advocating For No-Pants Living As The Pandemic Wears On

Alexandra Daddario has a few projects in the pipeline right now, including Die in a Gunfight and Happy Life. Gunfight also stars Vikings’ Travis Fimmel and Diego Boneta and is expected out in February of next year. The other, Happy Life, is just getting off the ground and will feature Daddario alongside Evangeline Lilly and Ike Barinholtz. Jury is out on if pants were required for those, but given her Instagram comment, it seems like sometimes she still has to throw them on for work.