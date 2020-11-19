James Bond: See What Star Wars’ John Boyega Could Look Like As 007

Leave a Comment
As far as film franchises go, there are few quite as beloved as Star Wars and James Bond. Entire generations were brought up on these properties, so they have a special place in moviegoers' hearts. Actor John Boyega became a household name thanks to his tenure playing Finn in the galaxy far, far away, and now some moviegoers are hoping the 28 year-old actor might be considered to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. And now a piece of stunning fan art imagined what Boyega might look like as 007.
Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die will mark Daniel Craig's fifth and final appearance as James Bond, although the movie's delay has made the actor's tenure as 007 a bit longer than originally anticipated. Still, fans are eager to see who might take on the mantle of the beloved MI6 agent next, with John Boyega's name being one of the many tossed around by audiences. Now we can see what the actor/producer might look like as Bond. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? John Boyega looks pitch perfect in James Bond's signature tuxedo, while also pointing down the barrel of his signature side arm, the PPK. And while there's no indication as to whether or not Eon Productions is considering the Star Wars alum for the role, this piece of fan art just might inspire the studio to set up a meeting with the actor.
The above fan art comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist ApexForm. They've got quite a following on social media, often bringing casting theories into reality for the general public. In addition to crafting renderings for comic book properties, Daniel Craig's possible replacements for 007 have also been included in this trend.
John Boyega seems like a solid choice to play 007, as he's a British actor with a following and experience working on a major blockbuster franchise. And while the Pacific Rim: Uprising actor is a bit young to be playing the role, this could help breathe new life into the franchise. James Bond is known for being experienced and deadly, and it would be a new experience to see a more green version of 007 learn the ropes.
Of course, John Boyega's name isn't the only one being tossed around by James Bond fans as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig. A number of other notable British actors have made the list, including Idris Elba, Outlander's Heughan, Henry Cavill, and Charlie Hunnam. Eon Productions and Barbara Broccoli haven't given any indication as to who/when they might be considering Craig's successor.
Indeed, the studio is likely solely focused on the impending release of No Time to Die, which was pushed back a full calendar year as a result of global health issues. James Bond movies are known for making a ton of money at the box office, which is why Daniel Craig's final appearance was delayed so many times over the past year.
No Time to Die is currently expected to hit theaters on April 2nd, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.