James Bond: See What Star Wars’ John Boyega Could Look Like As 007

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As far as film franchises go, there are few quite as beloved as Star Wars and James Bond. Entire generations were brought up on these properties, so they have a special place in moviegoers' hearts. Actor John Boyega became a household name thanks to his tenure playing Finn in the galaxy far, far away, and now some moviegoers are hoping the 28 year-old actor might be considered to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. And now a piece of stunning fan art imagined what Boyega might look like as 007.