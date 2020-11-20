Comments

Leave a Comment

news

A Star Wars Fan Shared His Love Of Last Jedi At City Council Meeting, And Rian Johnson Approves

It's no secret that Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is among the most controversial films in the Star Wars canon, polarizing fans and frequently stirring up debate. There are many who absolutely love the film, and a number who hate it, and people will likely continue arguing its merits for years and years to come. But while most of that discourse will take place on the internet and in between friends, now the debate has arrived on the public record in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and it has earned the writer/director's stamp of approval.

A video from a local city council meeting has been going viral online in recent days thanks to the final comments by a member of the public addressing the government officials, specifically hailing Star Wars: The Last Jedi as the best movie in its franchise, and part of its popularity has been spurred on by the blockbuster's director. On Thursday Rian Johnson found the clip and shared it with his followers on Twitter via a quote retweet, writing,

In the nine second clip, a masked man identified as simply "Kyle" is seen delivering his final comments at a city council meeting, and while we don't know exactly what it was that he was advocating for when he first stood up at the microphone, he had a definitive point to make as he was stepping away. Seeing a specific opportunity to have his comments registered permanently, he told the members of local government,

In conclusion, I want it to be on the city record that The Last Jedi is the best Star Wars movie.

Given much of the vitriol that has been spit online, you might think that this sentiment would have been been given a harsh reception by the room, but this turned out to not be the case. Rather than strike up an argument or a counterpoint, one of the councilmembers instead simply responded,

I agree. Thanks, Kyle.

Can you believe it? During a time when humanity seems to be exceptionally divided, people found some actual unity in this world bonding over a shared love of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

I'll admit that I'm personally a bit biased in this circumstance, as I my enjoyment watching the clip and seeing Rian Johnson's reaction stems from the fact that I am an unabashed supporter of the eighth chapter of the Skywalker Saga as well. I personally don't go so far as to call it the best film in the entire franchise, as I still believe that title still rightly belongs to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back... but would I call it the third best movie in the entire franchise? Not only would I, I have:

Related

Every Star Wars Movie Ranked, Including The Rise Of Skywalker

Obviously there is still a ton of hate out there for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but those of you who didn't enjoy it the first time around should really try to revisit it, as there's a significant possibility that you may change your mind. Should you feel the impulse, the film is currently available to stream by subscribers on Disney+, and is available for purchase digitally as well as on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

James Bond: See What Star Wars’ John Boyega Could Look Like As 007 news 15h James Bond: See What Star Wars’ John Boyega Could Look Like As 007 Corey Chichizola
How The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Felt About Bringing Bo-Katan To Live Action television 20h How The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Felt About Bringing Bo-Katan To Live Action Nick Venable
Star Wars’ George Lucas Weighed In On The Infamous Han Shooting First Scene news 21h Star Wars’ George Lucas Weighed In On The Infamous Han Shooting First Scene Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Nov 13, 2020 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Death On The Nile TBD Death On The Nile Rating TBD
John Wick: Chapter 4 May 27, 2022 John Wick: Chapter 4 Rating TBD
The Boss Baby: Family Business Mar 26, 2021 The Boss Baby: Family Business Rating TBD
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Mar 19, 2021 The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Rating TBD
Ozark: 6 Questions We Hope Season 4 Will Answer TBD Ozark: 6 Questions We Hope Season 4 Will Answer Rating TBD
Raya And The Last Dragon Mar 12, 2021 Raya And The Last Dragon Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information