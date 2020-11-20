A Star Wars Fan Shared His Love Of Last Jedi At City Council Meeting, And Rian Johnson Approves

It's no secret that Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is among the most controversial films in the Star Wars canon, polarizing fans and frequently stirring up debate. There are many who absolutely love the film, and a number who hate it, and people will likely continue arguing its merits for years and years to come. But while most of that discourse will take place on the internet and in between friends, now the debate has arrived on the public record in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and it has earned the writer/director's stamp of approval.