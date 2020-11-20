Jennifer Lopez On How Quarantine Made Her Realize What Wasn't Working With Her Family

We’re all juggling a bunch of balls on any given day and trying not to drop any. That was true before quarantine, during quarantine and will remain true after the events of 2020 are well behind us. But there’s that whole concept (and I’ve seen it attributed to both James Patterson and Nora Ephron) about how some balls are made of glass and some are made of rubber. The gist is: It’s OK to drop the ones that are made of rubber, but if you drop the ones made of glass, they’ll shatter. The ones made of glass are more fragile, more important, but it’s not always easy to spot which priorities are which.