Batman Gift Ideas For Any Fan Of The Dark Knight

Avenge Your Health With This Batman Face Mask

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, people like me might have been happy to learn they finally had a practical reason to wear their favorite mask in public. At least that was until they remembered Batman covers everything but the facial features where protection is most necessary. Thankfully, this adjustable, highly breathable, and waterproof mask designed to resemble the lower half of the Kevin Conroy-voiced iteration from Batman: The Animated Series not only helps prevent the spread of infection, but goes perfectly with a cowl.

