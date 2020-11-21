Happy Death Day’s Director Shoots Down Rumor About The Potential Third Movie

No. (Laughs.) It wasn’t considered, and it’s funny because I always had this concept of what the third movie would be in my head. So the title really does directly reference what the movie is about. When I saw that the Happy Death Day Tree thing kept popping up, I was like, “Oh, of course, that’s clever and makes a ton of sense,” but at the same time, part of what I was trying to do with the second movie and definitely what I would love to do with the third is subvert expectation. So I don’t think anyone could possibly imagine where the third movie would go and therefore, I think the title needed to reflect that. So much to fans' disappointment, it is not Happy Death Day Tree. (Laughs.)