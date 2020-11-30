What Tim Allen And The Rest Of The Santa Clause Cast Are Up To Now

Throughout the past two decades, 1994's The Santa Clause has become a staple of the holiday season. Starring Tim Allen as an ordinary, down-on-his-luck businessman and father who finds himself in an odd series of circumstances when his actions accidentally lead to Santa Claus' death and he assumes Santa's identity. This trilogy starter didn't receive the warmest reviews from critics but it has become an endearing favorite, later resulting in 2002's sequel, The Santa Clause 2, and 2006's follow-up, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

As the holidays draw near, movie theaters and drive-in theaters across the country have been hosting screenings of this Disney Christmas movie to welcome in an irregular holiday season. If you've recently rewatched the movie, either through these showings or on Disney+, and you're now curious as to what the cast is doing now, we're here to help. Here's what the cast of Disney's The Santa Clause is up to now.