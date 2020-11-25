The Mystery Of D.B. Cooper: 6 Things To Know About The Case Ahead of The HBO Documentary

The case surrounding the mysterious events of D.B. Cooper's hijacking of a commercial aircraft high above the American Northwest has perplexed members of the public and law enforcement officials for nearly 50 years. Ever since the clean-cut man armed with a briefcase, a ransom note, and a bomb demanded a large sum of cash before jumping out mid-flight with a parachute never to be seen again has become the stuff of legend, which is why it's the focus on the new HBO movie The Mystery of D.B. Cooper.

This feature-length documentary, which is being released 49 years to day of the infamous occurrence, dives into the hijacking, the decades-long investigation, and those who claim to know the true identity of a brazen criminal who has yet to be identified. And before you watch for yourself, here are six quick things to know about the case.