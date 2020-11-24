How The Rumors Rihanna Might Be In Black Panther 2 Spread Like Wildfire

In late August, Black Panther Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. What his passing means for Black Panther 2 still remains unclear, it hasn’t been announced yet whether the role of T’Challa will be cast or if a new character will take the Black Panther mantle. As far as the supporting cast is concerned, many of the principal players from the first Black Panther movie will be back, but if you were looking forward to seeing Rihanna as one of the new faces, prepare to be disappointed.