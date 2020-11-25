Someone Combined Godzilla And King Kong Into One Kaiju, And I Can’t Look Away

Thus far, we’ve had two outings with the MonsterVerse’s Godzilla through 2014’s Godzilla and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, while 2017’s Kong: Skull Island showed what King Kong was up to in 1973. While it may seem like Godzilla has the distinct advantage in this coming battle, King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty noted back in May 2019 that this could be a “potential underdog battle.” After all, not only is Kong faster and can use tools, but since close to 50 years will have passed since the events of his solo movie, he’ll be much larger.