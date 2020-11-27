Sylvester Stallone Reveals To Fans Why He's Very Thankful For Rocky During This Holiday Season

When an actor creates an incredibly popular and beloved character, then can have one of two “relationships” with the protagonist moving forward. In one instance, they can embrace everything good and bad that comes with being that character, all of the time. Think Kevin Smith and Silent Bob. Or, they can loathe the character and try to avoid discussing them at all costs. Think Harrison Ford, with… well, basically every character he has played. Sylvester Stallone will always be known as “Rocky” to his adoring fans. The poor guy probably hears “Yo, Adrian!” every single place that he goes. But on Thanksgiving, he took the time to explain to fans why he’ll never take the character of Rocky Balboa for granted, and it was honestly very sweet.