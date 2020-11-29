Twilight’s Nikki Reed Recalls The Cullens Going To ‘Cat’ School To Move Like Vampires

I don’t know about you, but when I heard about Cats’ “cat school,” I definitely thought it was crafted only for the purposes of the anomaly of a movie, but it's interesting to know that the Twilight cast totally did the same thing. Also, what are the chances that they had the same cat professor? I mean how many cat movement schools are actually reeling in customers, anyway? With this information in mind, you can see for yourself how cat movement class may have come in handy for them during the scene: