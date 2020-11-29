Twilight’s Nikki Reed Recalls The Cullens Going To ‘Cat’ School To Move Like Vampires

Leave a Comment
Twilight just passed its 12-year anniversary, and that means it’s time to look back on the cult classic once again. Catherine Hardwicke’s adaptation of Stephenie Meyers’ continuing book franchise spun into a massive Hollywood phenomenon that recently saw a resurgence due to the popularity of Midnight Sun. Tons of fans have been venturing back to relive the film series, which means being reminded of the iconic baseball scene set to Muse’s “Supermassive Black Hole.”
It’s an especially badass moment in the movie that is not only energizing to watch but shot really well, considering the movie’s pretty small budget. In addition the memorable scene also marks a turning point within Twilight's story. While reminiscing about the baseball scene, Nikki Reed remembers that the prep made for a “really good bonding experience” for her, Kristen Stewart and all of the actors playing the Cullen family. The actress, who played Rosalie Hale, remembered this particular detail that helped them get into character:
[We took a] cat movement class so that we could move our bodies in a way that felt cat-like. Every director had a different approach to how we should hold ourselves, carry ourselves, and that was Catherine's approach, which was really cool and interesting.
Wait… what? Yes, the main cast playing vampires in the film took a cat movement class to get ready to play their roles, especially for the baseball scene, per Insider. It feels unconventional, given that cats and vampires are completely different creatures but, hey, if it works, it works. It may remind you of the behind-the-scenes work for Tom Hooper’s Cats, which also had its ensemble go to “cat school” ahead of portraying CGI kitties for the controversial and peculiar musical.
I don’t know about you, but when I heard about Cats’ “cat school,” I definitely thought it was crafted only for the purposes of the anomaly of a movie, but it's interesting to know that the Twilight cast totally did the same thing. Also, what are the chances that they had the same cat professor? I mean how many cat movement schools are actually reeling in customers, anyway? With this information in mind, you can see for yourself how cat movement class may have come in handy for them during the scene:
Yeah, I see it. Catherine Hardwicke must have wanted the vampires to have an animalistic way about them on the baseball field, and cats are some of the most graceful, yet fierce, animals in the food chain. There’s even a little aside between Rosalie and Carlisle where he tells her “Nice, Kitty.” I can’t believe I’ve never noticed this before, considering the amount of times I’ve just popped on this scene for nostalgic value.
Anyway, twelve years later, the Twilight movies are still legendary, and its Edward and Bella have evolved, with Robert Pattinson suiting up for Batman and Kristen Stewart starring in her own adorable lesbian holiday rom-com.They grow up so fast… er, stay young forever?