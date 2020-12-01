The 'Sweet' Character That Got Cut From Pixar's Soul

Pixar is known for creating great characters. Whether it's a rat that wants to be a chef, or a fish with a memory problem. There are dozens of characters in Pixar films that have remained part of us ever since we first met them. However, for every character we've fallen in love with, there are dozens of different versions of those characters that Pixar worked with before finding that perfect formula, and dozens more that were simply cut, never to be seen by an audience. When Pixar's Soul debuts on Disney+ this Christmas we'll meet Joe the music teacher and 22 the reluctant soul, but we won't be Joe's sweet neighbor, because she didn't make it into the final product.