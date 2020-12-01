Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage Is Joining Another Superhero Movie

The Toxic Avenger is just one of several projects Peter Dinklage has lined up following Game of Thrones wrapping up its eight-season run on HBO last year. His other upcoming work includes starring in the musical Cyrano (based on the 1897 drama Cyrano de Bergerac), teaming with fellow Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa for the vampire movie Good Bad & Undead, and lending his voice to the animated movie Hitpig. Dinklage recently starred in I Care a Lot, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and has been acquired by Netflix for distribution.