Does Hulk Hogan Think Chris Hemsworth Is Ripped Enough To Play Him In A Movie Yet?

If there's a question I have about whether or not Chris Hemsworth can really pull off playing Hulk Hogan, it's not the physical size, or even whether or not he's good looking enough, it's the attitude. Hulk Hogan's on-screen persona was such a one of a kind thing that it's going to be difficult to pull it off without it looking like parody. How much that matters may depend on how much of the movie will actually recreate Hulk Hogan's professional wrestling moments and how much will focus on the reality of Terry Bollea's actual life, and at this point, we don't really know the answer.