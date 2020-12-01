Dwayne Johnson And Tyrese Gibson's Fast And Furious Feud Is Officially Over

Leave a Comment
The Fast & Furious movies focus on a group of protagonists who are a tight-knit family, but that doesn’t mean everything has been peachy with the actors themselves when the cameras weren’t rolling. There have been several Fast & Furious-related feuds over the years, among them being the harsh words exchanged between Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson. However, according to Gibson, his feud with The Rock is officially over.
Three years after things got particularly heated between the two actors, Tyrese Gibson recently revealed that he and Dwayne Johnson have buried the proverbial hatchet. While shooting down some humorous spinoff ideas for his Fast & Furious character, Roman Pearce, in an interview, Gibson said the following:
Me and The Rock peaced up by the way. We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago.
For those of you who haven’t kept up with Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson’s feud, it kicked up a few notches several months after The Fate of the Furious’ release. When Universal decided to delay Fast & Furious 9, a.k.a. F9, in favor of churning out Hobbs & Shaw, the spinoff centered on Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, Gibson made it quite clear on social media he wasn’t pleased with this. Gibson accused The Rock of trying to make the franchise about him, and putting his needs above the rest of the Fast family’s.
Tyrese Gibson eventually had a “heart to heart” with one of Dwayne Johnson’s associates, and he apologized for his meltdowns on social media. For a few years, everything was calm between the two men, but then the feud reignited shortly after Hobbs & Shaw’s release last year. Gibson threw some shade at Johnson over the Fast & Furious spinoff not raking in as much money as some of the more recent Fast & Furious movies have. For his part, Johnson expressed disappointment about how his relationship with Gibson had deteriorated.
Which brings us to now, where, judging by the comments he made during his appearance on Comedy Central’s Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson are back to being on good terms. That said, while Johnson has carved out a separate corner of the Fast & Furious franchise to operate in, Gibson isn’t interested in getting his own spinoff. He explained:
What's interesting about The Fast and The Furious is it's not about any of us individually. We're like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say, 'He and she looks like me.' If I did it with [Ludacris' Tej], then who are we going to play off of? I could not just make it about me. I just could not.
Although Tyrese Gibson debuted as Roman Pearce in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, it wasn’t until Fast Five where he became he became a mainstay of Dominic Toretto’s crew. This was the same movie that brought Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs into the fold, and when he initially was at odds with the team, he’s now become one of their key allies. However, because Johnson was busy shooting Hobbs & Shaw, he was unable to participate in the upcoming F9 (unless he shot some kind of secret cameo).
It was recently announced that the primary Fast & Furious film series has two more movies left in the tank rather than just one after F9. Because there’s also a Hobbs & Shaw sequel in the works, it’s unclear if Dwayne Johnson will be involved in either of these remaining movies as a main cast member, but it’s hard to imagine Luke Hobbs not jumping back into the main Fast & Furious fold in some way before things wrap up. As such, it’s likely there will come a time when Johnson and Tyrese Gibson reunite in a professional setting, and hopefully things will still be good between them.
F9 is slated to drop on May 28, 2021, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates. Learn what other movies are coming out next year with our 2021 release schedule.