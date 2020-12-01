Dwayne Johnson And Tyrese Gibson's Fast And Furious Feud Is Officially Over

It was recently announced that the primary Fast & Furious film series has two more movies left in the tank rather than just one after F9. Because there’s also a Hobbs & Shaw sequel in the works, it’s unclear if Dwayne Johnson will be involved in either of these remaining movies as a main cast member, but it’s hard to imagine Luke Hobbs not jumping back into the main Fast & Furious fold in some way before things wrap up. As such, it’s likely there will come a time when Johnson and Tyrese Gibson reunite in a professional setting, and hopefully things will still be good between them.