Renee Zellweger And Hugh Grant Still Exchange Emails, Hers Are A Lot

The actor offered a wry little smile when he said she’s one of the few actresses he hasn’t fallen out with, as well as another one when he said her emails need to be deciphered. Clearly he gets along with other co-stars and clearly he doesn’t actually need a Turing Machine to figure out what she’s saying, but I think there’s also likely a lot of truth in what he’s saying too. As an actor, you work with so many people throughout your career. You can’t remain close to all of them. Obviously, both he and Zellweger have continued to put in the effort, and there’s not a single part of me that’s surprised that she writes wonderfully long emails filled with references and emotions that aren’t always easy to understand. She seems like that person, which is absolutely a compliment.