James Gunn Shares Guardians Of The Galaxy Set Photo Of Karen Gillan, And She’s So Different Than Nebula

Which is a good time to mention that Ms. Gillan can next be seen in both the action thriller Gunpower Milkshake, as well as the intense sounding Aaron Paul sci-fi vehicle Dual; both of which are assumed to be released at some point in the next year. So if you’re interested in either of those films, you should definitely keep an eye on the 2021 release schedule, as that information will be added to the roster once it’s broken. And, of course, if you want to see any of Ms. Gillan’s MCU appearances, you can find those films conveniently housed on Disney+.